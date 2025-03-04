PRESS RELEASE: U.S. Military Leaders Back Israel in Strike on Iran’s Nuclear Program

March 4, 2025

Washington, DC – In an open letter issued today, 77 retired U.S. generals and admirals call on the Trump administration to support Israel in any military action it should take to prevent Iran from crossing the nuclear threshold.

Organized by the Jewish Institute for National Security of America, the letter makes the case that while a diplomatic solution would be preferable, two decades of negotiations have only resulted in the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism standing on the cusp of developing the world’s most dangerous weapon.

“This letter is remarkable for bringing together nearly 80 highly esteemed retired U.S. generals and admirals who, based on their first-hand experience serving our country for decades, lay out why Israeli military action against Iran’s nuclear program is vital to America’s national security interest and would uphold decades of official bipartisan U.S. policy,” said JINSA President and CEO Michael Makovsky. “They understand it’s critical for there to be no daylight between the two countries should military action become necessary, as it very well soon may be, and for the U.S. to help ensure any Israeli attack is successful and to help minimize any Iranian blowback.”

The letter states:

“Whether or not President Trump enters talks to dismantle Iran’s nuclear program, Israel will still retain the existential imperative to act before it’s too late to do so. If it does, it will be in the U.S. interest for Israel to succeed. Thus, we believe the United States should provide Israel with the vital munitions, weapons systems, defenses, and support needed to ensure the effectiveness of its operations against this common threat. We should also be prepared to deter any attempted Iranian retaliation or effort to widen the conflict.”

The signees note that Iran gaining a nuclear weapon would deliver a devastating signal by destroying America’s credibility, weakening our deterrence, and push other regional states to acquire their own nuclear deterrent, destabilizing the region.

By standing with Israel, the United States would be helping Israel defend itself and the rest of the civilized world.

