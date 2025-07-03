PRESS RELEASE: New Report Warns “It’s Not Over” — U.S. and Israel Must Prepare for Iran’s Next Move

July 3, 2025

Washington, DC – Just days before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House, a new report released today by the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA) warns that the recent Israel and U.S. strikes have dealt Iran an historic blow—but cautions: “It’s not over.”

“The 12-day U.S.-Israel campaign may have reset the region’s balance—saving the Middle East from the catastrophe of a nuclear Iran—but ensuring Iran does not rebuild is the real test of strategic success,” said JINSA President & CEO Michael Makovsky.

The report, Not Over: Ensuring Iran Does Not Rebuild, outlines a bold agenda for the Trump administration and the Israeli government to consolidate the degradation of Iran’s nuclear and missile infrastructure and ensure Tehran cannot recover.

“We’ve entered a new era of U.S.-Israel strategic partnership as a result of this conflict,” said John Hannah, JINSA’s Randi and Charles Wax Senior Fellow. “For the first time in history, the United States and Israel have gone to war together in offensive operations against a common adversary, a critical precedent for deterring and foiling any Iranian effort to reconstitute its most threatening capabilities.”

Among the report’s key takeaways:

Iran is reeling—but not defeated. Despite losing decades of investment in its nuclear and missile programs, the regime remains committed to rebuilding, repressing domestic dissent, and threatening the U.S. and Israel—including public calls for the assassination of Trump and Netanyahu.

White House leadership is pivotal. The report underscores the urgency of clear, coordinated U.S.-Israeli “red lines” and renewed readiness to strike again if Iran attempts to reconstitute its capabilities.

Deterrence must be backed by pressure. The authors urge immediate restoration of “maximum pressure” sanctions, snapback of UN penalties, and expanded intelligence sharing to detect Iranian violations early.

No return to flawed diplomacy. The report outlines strict, non-negotiable conditions for any future talks with Iran—including full dismantlement of nuclear infrastructure, intrusive inspections, and permanent cessation of ballistic missile production.

Netanyahu’s Monday visit offers a crucial moment for the two leaders to reinforce their coordinated strategy towards Iran, decisively recalibrate regional deterrence, and build towards a more peaceful, secure, and prosperous Middle East.

