PRESS RELEASE: On Lebanon Ceasefire Deal, U.S. Must Stop Slow-Walking Arms to Israel, Says JINSA’s Makovsky

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

November 26, 2024

The following is a statement from Dr. Michael Makovsky, President and CEO of the Jewish Institute for National Security of America, on the U.S.-brokered ceasefire deal in Lebanon:

“A ceasefire in Lebanon is welcome, reflecting Israel’s significant military gains against Hezbollah these past two months, and, if it holds, offers much promise for Israel and Lebanon.

“However, it doesn’t mark the end of the regional conflict between Israel and the Iranian axis, but merely a pause that Israel must use to replenish its weapons stocks to prepare for the next phase of the war.

“The Biden administration, as we’ve argued, has tied Israel’s hands by delaying or blocking delivery of numerous weapons systems—despite U.S. officials’ denials of arms slow-walking—which had the counter-productive result of dragging out Israel-Hezbollah fighting this fall. This administration needs to unblock and accelerate delivery of weapons to ensure Israel has everything it needs to win the war against Iran, which includes destroying the latter’s nuclear facilities.”

View JINSA’s U.S.-Israel Arms Transfer Infographic