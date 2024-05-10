Press Release: Open Letter from Retired U.S. Military Leaders in Support of a Strong U.S.-Israel Relationship
May 10, 2024
Washington, DC – Amid rising antisemitism in America and strained U.S.-Israel relations, today the Jewish Institute for National Security of America issued a public letter, signed by 80 former U.S. generals and admirals, touting the importance of a strong U.S.-Israel partnership and unconditional support for this critical U.S. partner.
Led by the former commander of U.S. Central Command, General Frank McKenzie (ret.), the leaders write in the letter that Israeli military operations comply with the laws of armed conflict, and that:
“Amid surging antisemitism in America and the world, following the largest one-day loss of innocent Jewish life since the Holocaust, U.S. support for the only Jewish state should be clear, unwavering, and not conditioned. The benefits of this partnership for the American people and this important region are many, and too valuable, to forsake.”
The retired military leaders note the deep, bilateral cooperation between the two countries that has led to significant strategic, economic, and technological advancements that have made America safer and kept U.S. service members out of harm’s way. They underscore the threat Iran and its terrorist proxies across the Middle East pose to U.S. security and values, and that Israel stands on the front lines as a key ally to counter these forces.
“This letter is remarkable for bringing together nearly 80 highly esteemed U.S. generals and admirals who, based on their first-hand experience serving our country for decades, lay out why a strong Israel and robust U.S.-Israel security ties are strategically critical for the United States,” said JINSA President and CEO Michael Makovsky. “They understand it’s vital for the United States to have Israel’s back at this dangerous moment in the Middle East, particularly as Israel is engaged in a war of self-defense brought on by the worst single-day murder of Jews since the Holocaust.”
The letter urges the Biden administration to embrace its regional ally and work with them constructively to the benefit of both countries:
“We can disagree, as all allies do, but signs of public division only embolden the forces of violence, instability, and extremism that threaten both America and Israel. When we stand together, however, peace and regional stability become possible.”
Letter Signees include:
Gen Frank McKenzie, USMC (ret.), Commander, U.S. Central Command
Gen Kevin P. Chilton, USAF (ret.), Commander, U.S. Strategic Command
ADM Timothy J. Keating, USN (ret.), Commander, U.S. Pacific Command
GEN David M. Rodriguez, USA (ret.), Commander, United States Africa Command
GEN Walter L. “Skip” Sharp, USA (ret.), Commander, United Nations Command, ROK-United States Combined Forces Command, and United States Forces Korea
GEN James D. Thurman, USA (ret.), Commander, United Nations Command, ROK-United States Combined Forces Command, and United States Forces Korea
Gen James Conway, USMC (ret.), 34th Commandant of the United States Marine Corps
ADM Edmund P. Giambastiani, Jr., USN (ret.), Vice Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff
GEN Frank J. Grass, USA (ret.), 27th Chief of the National Guard Bureau
ADM Jonathan W. Greenert, USN (ret.), 30th Chief of Naval Operations
Gen Robert Neller, USMC (ret.), 37th Commandant of the United States Marine Corps
ADM Paul Zukunft, USCG (ret.), 25th Commandant of the United States Coast Guard
Gen William Begert, USAF (ret.), Commander, Pacific Air Forces, and Air Component Commander for the Commander, U.S. Pacific Command
ADM Bruce Clingan, USN (ret.), Commander, U.S. Naval Forces, Europe/Commander, U.S. Naval Forces, Africa/Commander, Allied Joint Forces Command, Naples
Gen Donald G. Cook, USAF (ret.), Commander, Air Education and Training Command
ADM Mark Fitzgerald, USN (ret.), Commander, U.S. Naval Forces, Europe/Commander, U.S. Naval Forces, Africa/Commander, Allied Joint Forces Command, Naples
Gen Gilmary Michael Hostage III, USAF (ret.), Commander, Air Combat Command
ADM Jerome L. Johnson, USN (ret.), Vice Chief of Naval Operations
Gen Duncan J. McNabb, USAF (ret.), Commander, U.S. Transportation Command
Gen W.L. Nyland, USMC (ret.), Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps
Gen Charles Wald, USAF (ret.), Deputy Commander of United States European Command (EUCOM)
Lt Gen Marcus Anderson, USAF (ret.), Air Force Inspector General
VADM John Bird, USN (ret.), Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet
LtGen Arthur Blades, USMC (ret.), Deputy Chief of Staff for Plans, Policies and Operations
LTG H. Steven Blum, USA (ret.), Deputy Commander, U.S. Northern Command
Lt Gen Richard “Tex” Brown, USAF (ret.), Assistant Vice Chief of Staff, USAF
Lt Gen Walter E. Buchanan, USAF (ret.), Commander, 9th Air Force and U.S. Central Command Air Forces
LtGen Ronald Christmas, USMC (ret.), Deputy Chief of Staff for Manpower & Reserve Affairs
VADM Michael J. Connor, USN (ret.), Commander, United States Submarine Forces
VADM Bob Conway, USN (ret.), Commander, Navy Installations Command
LtGen Jon M. Davis, USMC (ret.), Deputy Commandant, Marine Corps Aviation (HQMC) Pentagon
Lt Gen David Deptula, USAF (ret.), Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, Headquarters Air Force
Lt Gen Eric Fiel, USAF (ret.), Commander, Air Force Special Operations Command
VADM Jeffrey Fowler, USN (ret.), 60th Superintendent, U.S. Naval Academy
VADM Mark I. Fox, USN (ret.), Deputy Commander, United States Central Command
LTG David Fridovich, USA (ret.), Deputy Commander, U.S. Special Operations Command-USSOCOM
LtGen Kenneth Glueck, Jr., USMC (ret.), Deputy Commandant, Combat Development and Integration; Commanding General, Marine Corps Combat Development Command
Lt Gen Mike Gould, USAF (ret.), 18th Superintendent, USAF Academy
Lt Gen Joseph Guastella, USAF (ret.), Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, Headquarters U.S. Air Force
LtGen Earl Hailston, USMC (ret.), Commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific/Commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command
VADM Dennis Jones, USN (ret.), Deputy Commander in Chief, U.S. Strategic Command
LTG Kevin Mangum, USA (ret.), Deputy Commander, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command
Lt Gen Charles May, USAF (ret.), Vice Chief of Staff
VADM John W. Miller, USN (ret.), Commander, United States Fifth Fleet
Lt Gen C.D. Moore II, USAF (ret.), Commander, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center
LtGen Richard F. Natonski, USMC (ret.), Commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command
Lt Gen Chris Nowland, USAF (ret.), Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, Headquarters U.S. Air Force
Lt Gen Tad Oelstrom, USAF (ret.), Special Assistant to the Commander Air Force Space
LTG Raymond Palumbo, USA (ret.), Director for Defense Intelligence
LtGen Frank Panter, USMC (ret.), Deputy Commandant for Installations and Logistics, Headquarters Marine Corps
Lt Gen Mark D. Shackelford, USAF (ret.), Military Deputy, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition
LTG Thomas W. Spoehr, USA (ret.), Director, Office of Business, Transformation, Headquarters, Department of the Army
VADM Sandy Stosz, USCG (ret.), Deputy Commandant for Mission Support
LTG Guy Swan, USA (ret.), Commanding General of U.S. Army North/Fifth Army
LTG Jeffrey W. Talley, USA (ret.), 32nd Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Reserve Command
Lt Gen Thomas J. Trask, USAF (ret.), Vice Commander, United States Special Operations Command
LtGen George J. Trautman, III, USMC (ret.), Deputy Commandant for Aviation of the United States Marine Corps
LTG Keith C. Walker, USA (ret.), Director, Army Capabilities Integration Center
RADM Garry Bonelli, USN (ret.), Deputy Commander, Navy Special Warfare Command
Maj Gen Jack J. Catton, Jr., USAF (ret.), Director of Requirements, Headquarters Air Combat Command
MajGen Jon Gallinetti, USMC (ret.), Deputy Commander of Marine Forces Command
MajGen Donald R. Gardner, USMC (ret.),Commander, III Marine Expeditionary Force and Commander, 3rd Marine Division
Maj Gen Kenneth Israel, USAF (ret.), Assistant Deputy Undersecretary of Defense for Airborne Reconnaissance, and Director of the Defense Airborne Reconnaissance Office
RADM Steven Kantrowitz, USN (ret.), Office of the Judge Advocate General
RADM Mary E. Landry, USCG (ret.), Commander, Eighth Coast Guard District
RADM Brian L. Losey, USN (ret.), Commander, Naval Special Warfare Command
MajGen Bradley Mark Lott, USMC (ret.), Deputy Commanding General, Marine Corps Combat Development Command
MajGen Jarvis Lynch, USMC (ret.), Commander, Eastern Marine Recruiting Depot
RADM Edward Masso, USNR (ret.), Commander, Navy Personnel Command/Deputy Chief of Naval Personnel
RADM Terry McKnight, USN (ret.), Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 2
RADM William F. Merlin, USCG (ret.), Commander, Eighth Coast Guard District
RADM Mark Milliken, USN (ret.), Director, Navy International Programs Office
MG William C. Moore, USA (ret.), Director for Operations, Headquarters
MajGen Dave Richwine, USMC (ret.), Headquarters, USMC, Chief Information Officer and Director of Intelligence
RADM Scott Sanders, USN (ret.), Deputy Director for Reserves, J7, Joint Staff
Maj Gen Lawrence Stutzriem, USAF (ret.), Director, Plans, Policy, and Strategy, North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command
RADM Jeremy D. Taylor, USN (ret.), Director Naval Aviation Plans and Requirements, Staff of CNO
MajGen Larry Taylor USMCR (ret.), Commanding General, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing
MajGen Kenneth W. Weir, USMCR (ret.), Commanding General 4th Marine Air Wing
BGen Michael Mulqueen, USMC (ret.), The United States Military Entrance Processin