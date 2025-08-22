PRESS RELEASE: “Operation Rising Lion” Exposes Strain on U.S.-Israel Air Defenses

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 22, 2025

Washington, DC — Iran’s unprecedented missile and drone assault on Israel in June 2025 was the most significant test ever of integrated air and missile defense in the Middle East. A new report from the Jewish Institute for National Security of America details U.S.-Israel air defense cooperation, the strain placed on their air defense systems during the war, and how Israel’s preemptive attack, which crippled Iran’s missile stockpile and production, prevented a far graver outcome.

The report, Shielded by Fire: Middle East Air Defense During the June 2025 Israel-Iran War, details the success of the U.S.-Israel joint defense as they collaborated in real-time across intelligence, command and control, and operational platforms. U.S. and Israel air defenses intercepted 273 missiles that threatened Israeli populated areas, bases, and infrastructure, with only 49 hits, for an interception rate of 85%.

At the same time, the war exposed several notable limitations and vulnerabilities within air defenses, revealing critical gaps in preparedness, coordination, and technology. The United States and Israel now face an urgent arms race to replenish interceptor inventories, expand stockpiles, and harden integrated defenses before Iran reconstitutes its arsenal.

“The effectiveness of combined U.S.-Israel air defenses proved the importance of close cooperation between the two countries, but air defense vulnerabilities require urgent attention,” said Ari Cicurel, JINSA associate director of foreign policy. “The United States must rapidly prepare for future conflicts by improving the quantity and quality of its air defenses.”

Key findings and recommendations:

Israel Relied Heavily on U.S. Interceptors

Nearly 70% of interceptors fired during the war were American-made systems, including THAAD and Aegis. Absent this assistance, Israel may have needed to further diminish its own resources and face increased risk from deadly and destructive missile attacks.

Nearly 70% of interceptors fired during the war were American-made systems, including THAAD and Aegis. Absent this assistance, Israel may have needed to further diminish its own resources and face increased risk from deadly and destructive missile attacks. Preemptive Strikes Were Decisive

Israel’s surprise strikes on Iranian missile and launcher sites cut Tehran’s capabilities in half. Without them, Iran could have overwhelmed defenses. U.S. policy should support Israeli preemptive action against imminent threats, and Washington should itself prepare to act offensively if required. Defense alone is insufficient.

Israel’s surprise strikes on Iranian missile and launcher sites cut Tehran’s capabilities in half. Without them, Iran could have overwhelmed defenses. U.S. policy should support Israeli preemptive action against imminent threats, and Washington should itself prepare to act offensively if required. Defense alone is insufficient. The Coming Arms Race

Iran is already working to rebuild its stockpile, aiming to expand from 1,500 surviving missiles today to 8,000 by 2027. Replenishing U.S. and Israeli stocks will take years at current production rates. Congress should dramatically expand interceptor funding for procurement and co-production with Israel. The United States and Israel must accelerate interceptor production, expand stockpiles, and invest in next-generation systems such as space-based defenses and directed energy, including through initiatives like the Trump administration’s Golden Dome initiative.

Iran is already working to rebuild its stockpile, aiming to expand from 1,500 surviving missiles today to 8,000 by 2027. Replenishing U.S. and Israeli stocks will take years at current production rates. Congress should dramatically expand interceptor funding for procurement and co-production with Israel. The United States and Israel must accelerate interceptor production, expand stockpiles, and invest in next-generation systems such as space-based defenses and directed energy, including through initiatives like the Trump administration’s Golden Dome initiative. Formalize Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD)

Although the IAMD effort was successful, its effectiveness depended heavily on U.S. leadership and the rapid but temporary deployment of U.S. assets. Arab nations only had limited involvement in the air defense coalition, and they lack sufficient air defenses to counter Iranian missile attacks. The United States should work to formalize a permanent IAMD network with Israel and Arab partners through real-time data sharing and joint planning.

This conflict again tested the limits of current IAMD capabilities, force posture, and interception capabilities. The United States should leverage this success to transition from a temporary partnership to a permanent, institutionalized regional IAMD framework.

Read the Report