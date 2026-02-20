PRESS RELEASE: JINSA Warns U.S. Conflict With Iran Would Be Faster, Closer, and More Devastating Than 12-Day War

February 20, 2026

A new report from the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA) warns that any potential U.S. military conflict with Iran would differ dramatically from Tehran’s recent engagements with Israel—and could expose U.S. forces and Gulf partners to greater and more immediate danger.

The report, Iran’s Evolving Missile and Drone Threat, underscores that while Iran’s longer-range ballistic missile attacks against Israel have drawn global attention, a conflict with the United States would likely center on Tehran’s sophisticated arsenal of shorter-range ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones—capabilities specifically designed to overwhelm nearby targets across the Gulf, including U.S. bases, forces, and vital energy and other critical infrastructure chokepoints.

The paper includes detailed charts and breakdowns of Iran’s projectile platforms, covering their range, payload, estimated stockpiles, and performance.

A Different Kind of War

Iran’s strategy centers around “bolt-from-the-blue” attacks—rapid, massive, and less telegraphed strikes intended to impose maximum cost before defenses can fully respond.

“Iran’s big next war won’t look like the last one,” said Jonathan Ruhe, JINSA fellow for American strategy. “Against U.S. and Gulf targets, Tehran will prioritize speed, scale, and proximity, aiming to complicate President Trump’s preference for short and decisive opeartions.”

Understanding this shift is essential as the risk of direct conflict increases.

