PRESS RELEASE: U.S. Military Leaders Say America Must Support Israel’s Strikes on Iran and Ensure Their Success

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 15, 2025

Contact: Blake Johnson

bjohnson@jinsa.org

Twitter/X: @ItsBlakeJohnson

Washington, DC – In an open letter published yesterday, 68 retired U.S. generals and admirals call on the U.S. government to publicly and materially support Israel’s actions and ensure its success in permanently dismantling Iran’s nuclear program.

Organized by the Jewish Institute for National Security of America, the letter makes the case that Israel is acting to prevent an imminent nuclear threat, protecting not only Israel but the United States and global security. America must act decisively—militarily, diplomatically, and strategically—to ensure Israel’s success and prevent Iran from ever going nuclear.

Iran has been a long-standing, dangerous adversary of the United States, and our military leaders understand the catastrophic consequences posed by a nuclear-armed Iran.

Prominent signees include:

ADM Edmund P. Giambastiani, Jr., USN (ret.) , Vice Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff

, Vice Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff GEN Frank J. Grass, USA (ret.) , 27th Chief of the National Guard Bureau

, 27th Chief of the National Guard Bureau ADM Jonathan W. Greenert, USN (ret.) , 30th Chief of Naval Operations

, 30th Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Jerome Johnson, USN (ret.) , Vice Chief of Naval Operations

, Vice Chief of Naval Operations Gen W.L. Nyland USMC (ret.) , Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps (ACMC)

, Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps (ACMC) Gen Philip M. Breedlove, USAF (ret.) , Supreme Allied Commander Europe and Commander, U.S. European Command

, Supreme Allied Commander Europe and Commander, U.S. European Command ADM William E. Gortney, USN (ret.) , Commander, North American Aerospace Defense Command, U.S. Northern Command

, Commander, North American Aerospace Defense Command, U.S. Northern Command ADM Timothy J. Keating, USN (ret.) , Commander, U.S. Pacific Command

, Commander, U.S. Pacific Command GEN James D. Thurman, USA (ret.) , Commander, United Nations Command, ROK-United States Combined Forces Command, and U.S. Forces Korea

, Commander, United Nations Command, ROK-United States Combined Forces Command, and U.S. Forces Korea Gen Charles Wald, USAF (ret.), Deputy Commander of U.S. European Command (EUCOM)

The letter states:

By striking Iran’s nuclear facilities, Israel has struck a decisive blow not only for its own existence but for the peace and security of America and the world.

As former senior U.S. military officers who have devoted their careers to advancing American security, we applaud Israel’s efforts and call on the U.S. Government to support Israel and ensure its efforts are successful, stand up to Iranian threats of retaliation, and ensure Tehran does not rebuild its nuclear program.

For three decades, U.S. presidents from both parties have vowed to prevent a nuclear Iran. That is because, as senior U.S. official Steve Witkoff put it, “a nuclear Iran poses an existential threat to Israel—and it is also an existential threat to the United States.” From its very inception in 1979, the Islamic Republic of Iran has viewed America and Israel as its preeminent enemies. Iran is responsible for killing and maiming hundreds of American soldiers. It is building missiles that can target the American eastern seaboard with nuclear weapons. It has sought to assassinate President Trump, former U.S. officials, and prominent American citizens in our homeland. It seeks the destruction of Israel and is the world’s leading sponsor of terror.

Imagine what additional havoc Iran would wreak protected by a nuclear umbrella, much less the risk that it might use such weapons against America, Israel, or other U.S. allies.

Days ago, Iran was perched on the threshold of becoming a nuclear power—capable of producing enough weapons-grade uranium for a nuclear bomb in days and enough for a small arsenal in a month. Israel’s bold action has averted potential disaster and created a new chance for a more stable and secure Middle East.

Now, the United States must act to seize this opportunity and secure its vital national interests at this critical moment: ensuring that Israel succeed in stopping a nuclear Iran; minimizing the risk of any Iranian attempt to spark a wider regional war; demonstrating to America’s most dangerous adversaries, especially China, America’s unwavering resolve to stand by one of its closest partners.

This can be achieved by augmenting Israeli air defenses and helping Israel militarily in any way possible. The United States must also leave Tehran with no doubt that it will risk a severe direct confrontation with the United States should it attempt to escalate the conflict—particularly by attacking U.S. troops, U.S. regional partners (Israel and Arab allies), or the free flow of global energy supplies.

To cement Israel’s success, the United States should join with its international partners to put in place a comprehensive strategy to ensure—diplomatically, if at all possible, but by any means necessary—that Iran does not reconstitute its nuclear program.

Israel just prevented a nuclear Iran, for now, advancing a goal that successive American presidents have identified as vital to our national security. To secure this critical objective, there must now be no daylight between America and Israel.

Read the Letter

###

Jewish Institute for National Security of America

1101 14th Street, NW

Suite 1030

Washington, DC 20008

www.jinsa.org