Proudly celebrating Hanukkah ‘crucial’ for Jews in face of rising antisemitism: ‘Refuse to cower’

Jewish media figures, activists, a relative of victims of the Oct. 7 Hamas massacre, and a prominent rabbi spoke to Fox News Digital ahead of the Jewish holiday – which begins Thursday evening, exactly two months after the terrorist attack – noting how especially significant the celebration is in light of a grim end to 2023.

“All over the world, Jews and non-Jews alike must refuse to cower in fear, and refuse to hide,” author and columnist Bethany Mandel said.

“Publicize the miracle, not just of Hanukkah, but of the Jewish people and the Jewish nation,” she declared.

The celebration of Hanukkah is viewed as a testament to the resilience shown by the Jewish people for thousands of years. The quintessential display associated with the holiday – the lighting of the nine candles on the Menorah – conveys how Judaism has survived the darkness of oppressive forces of the world.

Hanukkah first originated as a celebration of when the Maccabees revolted against their Greco-Syrian Seleucid rulers in the second century B.C., who took over the Jewish Temple and outlawed Judaism.

According to the Talmud , a Jewish holy text, a miracle of light occurred when Judah rededicated the Temple after the revolt. A single intact vial of oil was found inside the desecrated temple, and it burned for eight nights.

The celebration’s symbolism is especially resonant today after the brutal massacre of 1,200 people in Israel at the hands of the terror group Hamas. While many have rallied to Israel’s cause and supported the Jewish community, anti-Israel and antisemitic backlash have also ensued.