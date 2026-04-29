Report: Israel Used Iron Dome To Protect United Arab Emirates From Iranian Attacks

A report from Axios on Sunday claimed Israel deployed its famed Iron Dome defense system to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) early in Operation Epic Fury and the system was able to intercept many of the missiles and drones Iran launched at its neighbor.

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The Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA) noted on Tuesday that Israel took a big risk by sending much-needed, top-shelf equipment and personnel to defend the UAE while Iran and its proxy Hezbollah were attacking Israel. This risk was compounded by the UAE’s political need to keep assistance from the Jewish state under wraps.

The reward is that other potential Abraham Accords members know that Israel and the U.S. can, and will, help them in a pinch. JINSA advised the American and Israeli governments to “optimize the regional placement of air defense systems, sensors, and interceptors,” making that protection even more valuable to the Gulf states.

Read the full article in Breitbart.