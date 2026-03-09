Retired U.S. Navy Vice Admiral Discusses Risk of Lengthy Iran Conflict

Retired Vice Admiral Robert Harward grew up in Iran when his father was serving in the U.S. Navy. Our guest later became a Navy SEAL who led U.S. special operations in Iraq and Afghanistan. He later served as deputy commander of U.S. Central Command, which oversees U.S. military operations in the Middle East.

He’s now a member of the Iran Policy Project at the Jewish Institute for National Security of America. It’s a pro-Israel think tank. Admiral Harward, thank you so much for joining us.

VADM (ret.) ROBERT HARWARD: Good to be with you, Michel.

MARTIN: Now, you’ve made it clear you think diplomacy had run its course. Then at the start of the war, you told our colleague on All Things Considered that the strike that killed Iran’s supreme leader was, quote, “brilliant.” What about now? What’s your assessment of the U.S.- and Israeli-led war effort at this point?

VADM (ret.) ROBERT HARWARD: Well, I think the strategies and priorities …

Read the full interview on NPR.org by clicking here.