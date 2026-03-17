Rising Lion’s Air Offensive

Within a period of less than two weeks in June 2025, and without suffering any combat or operational losses of manned aircraft, Israel was able to rapidly establish air superiority and supremacy over relevant parts of Iran, heavily degrade the Iranian regime’s ballistic missile capabilities, and significantly set back its nuclear program

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According to statistics released by the IDF following the conclusion of Operation Rising Lion, the IAF generated approximately 1,500 sorties over the course of the air offensive.

While no formal breakdown of this figure is provided, a report published by the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA), the authors of which interviewed Israeli pilots and senior security officials, notes that a total of “1,495 manned strike sorties” were flown.

The same report also elaborates that IAF crews “dropped 3,709 bombs on 2,879 Iranian targets” during the sorties.

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