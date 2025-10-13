U.S. Needs “Sense of Urgency” to End Qatari and Turkish Support for Hamas | JINSA Director of Foreign Policy Jonathan Ruhe on LiveNOW from FOX

JINSA Director of Foreign Policy Jonathan Ruhe joined LiveNOW from FOX to discuss his perspective on the Gaza ceasefire deal. Ruhe told LiveNOW’s Christy Matino that continued U.S. engagement, namely pressure on Arab countries, in Gaza’s future will determine whether the fragile peace holds.

Ruhe added that it will be “months” and “probably years” before the ceasefire’s ultimate outcome is known.

Ruhe also dissected broader geopolitics, including Washington’s need to adopt a “sense of urgency” and pressure Qatar and Turkey to end all support for Hamas and finally prove that “they are what they claim to be, which is U.S. partners.” Ruhe noted that for lasting peace, Trump will “need to continue” his aggressive diplomatic posture.