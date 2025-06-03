Back

JINSA Director of Foreign Policy Jonathan Ruhe on LiveNOW from FOX (6.3.25)

Jonathan Ruhe, the Director of Foreign Policy at the Jewish Institute for National Security of America, joined LiveNOW’s Andy Mac to discuss the latest unfolding developments in U.S.-Iran nuclear negotiations.

In recent days, President Trump publicly contradicted his special envoy’s offer to Iran by demanding a complete halt to the country’s nuclear enrichment activities as a condition for relaxing severe sanctions. This was apparently in response to a report by Axios which cited two sources with “direct knowledge” of a secret proposal that Washington provided to Tehran, allegedly said the U.S. would agree to permit “limited low-level uranium enrichment on Iranian soil for a to-be-determined period of time.” Iran has repeatedly said it will not agree to a uranium enrichment ban.