Saudi Arabia Wants American F-35s. Israel’s Success With Them Shows Why.
Israel has dominated battlefields across the Middle East for the past two years, largely from the air. It has yet to lose a single plane. A major reason is the F-35.
Now, a promise by the Trump administration to sell the most advanced U.S. aircraft to Saudi Arabia is threatening to remove a pillar of Israel’s uncontested military advantage over its neighbors.
…
Israel has also improved upon the F-35s, adding its own upgrades and capabilities and learning lessons from its combat use that it has shared with the U.S. Israel would want a say in whether such enhancements are shared with other buyers in the region, said Yaakov Amidror, a former Israeli national security adviser.
