Saudi Arabia’s Islamist Pivot Raises Concerns in Israel, US

Israeli officials, Jewish organizations in the United States, and supporters of Israel are voicing mounting concern that Saudi Arabia might be reorienting its regional posture away from moderation and toward Islamist and Muslim Brotherhood-aligned forces — a shift that could carry significant consequences for U.S. allies and regional stability.

…



Michael Makovsky, president and CEO of the Jewish Institute for National Security of America, suggested Riyadh might believe it can pursue a more Islamist-friendly line without consequences from Washington.

“It sends a signal to the Saudis that you could take more Islamist positions, and it won’t hurt you with the United States,” Makovsky told Jewish Insider, calling for a reassessment of U.S. engagement in the region.