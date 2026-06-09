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Social Media Deception Gives Iran A Weapon Against America

The Washington Times - Tuesday, June 9, 2026 by Sander Gerber and Shawn Chenoweth and |
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Sander Gerber is a JINSA Distinguished Fellow, the founder and CEO of Hudson Bay Capital, and a member of the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board. All views expressed are his own.

Shawn Chenoweth is the director of Cognitive Advantage at the National Security Council. All views expressed are his own.

Originally published in The Washington Times.