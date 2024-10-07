Statement from JINSA President and CEO Dr. Michael Makovsky on October 7 Anniversary

JINSA’s President and CEO Michael Makovsky, PhD issued the following statement on the one-year anniversary of the October 7 attack:

“On this solemn day, we remember and mourn the tragedy of October 7 a year ago, when Iran-backed Hamas led an invasion of Israel which savagely attacked, raped and killed over 1,200 people and abducted over 250. It triggered a regional war that has claimed thousands of casualties and reshaped international relations and politics. We stand strongly with Israel as it seeks to eliminate the existential threat posed by the monstrous Iranian regime and its barbaric axis of terrorist proxies, and free the remaining 101 hostages held in Gaza, including several Americans. This is truly a civilizational battle, and America must stand firmly and fully with Israel, with no daylight between them, supplying the Jewish state with all the weapons it needs and collaborating to defeat the common enemy.

“Recent weeks suggest the tide is turning, with Hamas’s military ability mostly destroyed, and Hezbollah on the back foot, but the acute threat of Iran and its axis remains, especially as Iran advances its nuclear program to dangerous levels. Ultimately, the future of the Mideast will only brighten when the villainous Tehran regime collapses, from pressure from abroad and within.

“To honor the memories of the victims of October 7 and ensure a victory for both our great countries, JINSA is committed, now more than ever, to deepening U.S.-Israeli security cooperation.”



