Statement on Biden’s Threat to Withhold Offensive Weapons to Israel

For Immediate Release

May 8, 2024

Contact: Blake Johnson

bjohnson@jinsa.org

Washington, DC – The following is a statement from Michael Makovsky, President and CEO of the Jewish Institute for National Security of America, in response to President Joe Biden’s statement that he will stop supplying offensive weapons to Israel if it enters Rafah:

“Yesterday, President Biden said ‘Never Again’ means ‘never forget.’ But, ‘Never Again’ means never allowing it to happen again. Allowing the survival and revival of Hamas would pose an existential threat to the survival of the Jewish State. Israel and every other American ally, and enemy, will never forget this betrayal of Israel amid its defensive war against the Iran-led axis by President Biden—undermining American credibility and security.

“It is even more imperative now for Israel to continue its operations to clear out Hamas from Rafah, and show its enemies that it will do what is necessary to restore its security.”