Statement on Larry Goldstein’s Passing

JINSA Mourns the Passing of Larry Goldstein

The Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA) mourns the passing of Lawrence “Larry” Goldstein, a leading energy expert who was Senior Advisor to JINSA’s Gemunder Center since 2013 and a member of its Iran Policy Project, on December 16 at the age of 82.

Larry grew up in New York, and began to work in the energy industry at a time when it was challenging to do so as a Jew. An energy economist, he became an internationally acclaimed energy expert who co-founded Petroleum Industry Research Associates (PIRA), a leading New York-based energy consultancy, and energy policy think tanks PIRINC and Energy Policy Research Institute. A longtime member of the National Petroleum Council, he served as a consultant in the Office of Secretary of Defense, advising on planning for post-war Iraq’s energy industry. He was often prescient, such as being an early champion of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

JINSA President and CEO Michael Makovsky stated, “Larry, a former boss, was a very close friend, mentor, and oftentimes a father figure upon whom I could rely for sound advice. He had the mind of a computer, rattled off data and analysis with the speed of a machine gun, yet he was able to communicate complex matters in a catchy, simplified way. For all his commitment to hard-nosed analysis, he had a heart of gold, a great sense of humor, and was honest to his core. He cared passionately about American economic, energy, and national security, as well as Israeli security, and the Jewish people. He was an integral part of various JINSA policy efforts, including our Iran Policy Project, and was a very supportive colleague, always generous with his time and contacts. JINSA will remain committed to upholding his high standards. Larry will be sorely missed.”

We extend our deepest condolences to Larry’s wife Carol, his sons, and extended family.

May his memory be a blessing.