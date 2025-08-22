Stockpile Slammed

The pro-Israel Jewish Institute for National Security of America think tank is out with a report accounting for the weaponry the U.S. used to help Israel in its 12-day war against Iran earlier this summer. We got a first look at its findings, and they suggest that Israel likely won’t be able to defend itself fully against more sophisticated Iranian attacks.

Loyal NatSec Daily readers will remember we got a preview of JINSA’s preliminary findings in July, which found that based on open-source images and videos of the conflict, the U.S. used a lot of expensive weapons systems to defend Israel from Iranian ballistic missile attacks.

…

While Iran was not able to continue such strikes for a sustained period, given Iran’s own issues with stockpiles, the damage on Israel could have been worse had Israel not preemptively taken out some of Iran’s own assets, the JINSA analysts argue.

Read the full piece in POLITICO.