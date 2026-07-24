Taking Out Iran’s Pickaxe Nuclear Site is Key — Here’s How Trump Can Do It

At Pickaxe Mountain, Iran thinks it has built a nuclear fortress America can’t destroy. President Donald Trump can’t afford to let that illusion survive another week.
Fortunately, he has options.
Tehran has followed the same playbook for decades, secretly building underground nuclear sites that become the workhorses of its drive for the bomb.
Pickaxe appears to be the latest and potentially most dangerous.
Back in 2020, Tehran’s nuclear chief warned that workers were excavating the site for “a more modern, vaster, and inclusive building” — “working 24/7 to move all our sensitive work into the heart of this mountain.”
Since then, Iran has spent six years carving Pickaxe into what it hopes will be an indestructible nuclear sanctuary.
This is more than double the time it spent secretly building its enrichment plants at Fordow and Natanz before being caught.
Both those sites were already in “an advanced stage of construction” when inspections occurred.
Jonathan Ruhe is Fellow for American Strategy at the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA).