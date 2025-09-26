“Terrorists Get Paid!” by the Palestinian Authority | JINSA VP for Policy Blaise Misztal on Newsmax

JINSA VP for Policy Blaise Misztal joined Newsmax to discuss Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s September 26 remarks before a plenary session of the United Nations General Assembly. Misztal noted that, as Netanyahu stated in his speech, the Palestinian Authority (PA) continues to be a major supporter of Palestinian terrorism despite posturing as a moderate entity.

Commenting on the PA’s policy of paying terrorists’ families, Misztal observed that the PA lied to the United States and the Western world about ending the policy, stating that “all it did was … move it to a different ministry.” Misztal emphasized that PA leaders “continue to abet and support terrorism” despite their pledges to reform, making them a continued obstacle to peace.