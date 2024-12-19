Test

On November 21, 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. They now risk being detained if they travel to any of the 121 countries that signed the Rome Statute and are parties to the Court. These warrants will have serious and wide-ranging repercussions for Israel, significantly impeding Prime Minister Netanyahu’s ability to travel abroad and damaging global perceptions of Israel’s legitimacy. They also set a dangerous precedent that could endanger U.S. troops and officials.





*Intended for Israeli Police