On November 21, 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. They now risk being detained if they travel to any of the 121 countries that signed the Rome Statute and are parties to the Court. These warrants will have serious and wide-ranging repercussions for Israel, significantly impeding Prime Minister Netanyahu’s ability to travel abroad and damaging global perceptions of Israel’s legitimacy. They also set a dangerous precedent that could endanger U.S. troops and officials.
|Country
|Transfers Reportedly on Track
|Transfers Reportedly Suspended
|Germany
|Tank parts, weapons components, ammunition, propellant charges, 3,000 portable anti-tank weapons
|Export licenses for “weapons of war”
|Italy
|12 helicopters delivered, four pending delivery
|All export licenses suspended
|United Kingdom
|F-35 components
|30 export licenses for items including airport, drones, helicopters, and ground targeting equipment
|France
|Licenses for Iron Dome components
|Select export licenses
|Canada
|Permits for “non-lethal equipment”
|30 export permits
|Spain
|Aerospace components
|*Purchasing contracts; 15 million 9 x 19-millimetre Parabellum-NATO bullets
|The Netherlands
|F-35 components
|Belgium
|Gun powder, energetic materials, imaging technology, aircraft, fire control systems, vehicles, small arms, light weapons, artillery, electronic material
*Intended for Israeli Police