Thursday, December 19, 2024
On November 21, 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. They now risk being detained if they travel to any of the 121 countries that signed the Rome Statute and are parties to the Court. These warrants will have serious and wide-ranging repercussions for Israel, significantly impeding Prime Minister Netanyahu’s ability to travel abroad and damaging global perceptions of Israel’s legitimacy. They also set a dangerous precedent that could endanger U.S. troops and officials.

Country Transfers Reportedly on Track Transfers Reportedly Suspended
Icon Germany Tank parts, weapons components, ammunition, propellant charges, 3,000 portable anti-tank weapons Export licenses for “weapons of war”
Icon Italy 12 helicopters delivered, four pending delivery All export licenses suspended
Icon United Kingdom F-35 components 30 export licenses for items including airport, drones, helicopters, and ground targeting equipment
Icon France Licenses for Iron Dome components Select export licenses
Icon Canada Permits for “non-lethal equipment” 30 export permits
Icon Spain Aerospace components *Purchasing contracts; 15 million 9 x 19-millimetre Parabellum-NATO bullets
Icon The Netherlands F-35 components
Icon Belgium Gun powder, energetic materials, imaging technology, aircraft, fire control systems, vehicles, small arms, light weapons, artillery, electronic material


                                                                                                                                                                                                              *Intended for Israeli Police