JINSA VP for Policy Blaise Misztal: Why Isn’t U.S. Striking Energy Sites in Iran?

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VADM Robert Harward, USN (ret.), JINSA Generals & Admirals Program Participant, and Blaise Misztal, JINSA’s vice president for policy, spoke with Iran International on July 31 in a wide-ranging interview. They discussed Iran’s internal repression and its continued aerial and naval attacks on American partners in the region.

VADM (ret.) Harward and Misztal spoke about what the United States can do to counter the regime’s malign activity moving forward. This would include pursuing a broader strategy to wield “all elements of U.S. political, economic, and military power” against the Iranian regime, argued VADM (ret.) Harward.

The two experts analyzed what a resumed U.S. campaign would need to be effective, and what has enabled the Iranian regime to evade defeat despite facing a punishing monthslong campaign. Misztal questioned why American strikes have not targeted Iranian energy infrastructure more aggressively, since doing so “would make it much harder for this regime to rebuild” following Operation Epic Fury. Misztal also asserted that kinetic strikes must be “paired with American support for the Iranian people” to truly be effective.