“The Iranian People Won’t Accept” New Supreme Leader: JINSA’s VADM (ret.) Robert Harward on Fox News

JINSA Iran Policy Project member VADM Robert Harward, USN (ret.), former Deputy Commander, U.S. Central Command, joined Faulkner Focus on Fox News to discuss the U.S. and Israeli campaign against Iran.

VADM (ret.) Harward described how the U.S. and Israeli campaign is “shutting down” Iran’s military capabilities, as the two air forces have severely diminished the regime’s once-massive arsenal of drones and missiles.

However, VADM (ret.) Harward, who has extensive knowledge of Iranian dynamics from the many years he spent living in Iran, highlighted another key factor in the war: the fact that the Iranian people "won't accept" the leadership of the Islamic Republic regime going forward.