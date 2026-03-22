The Israeli Border Towns Driving Netanyahu’s Hard Line on Lebanon
Israel’s answer to Hezbollah rocket fire in 2023 was to empty its northern border towns. This time the calculus has changed: it is keeping residents in place and taking the fight deeper into Lebanon instead.
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“Israel is facing two fronts [in Iran and Lebanon]. It’s a very challenging situation,” said Yaakov Amidror, who served as national security adviser to Netanyahu, and is now a fellow at the JINSA think tank in Washington. “The schedule might vary because we need to continue the attacks on Iran.”
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Read the full article in the Financial Times.