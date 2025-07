“The Mission Was Successful” – The Damage Done to Iran’s Nuclear Weapons Ambitions

JINSA Distinguished Fellow Gen Charles “Chuck” Wald, USAF (ret.), former Deputy Commander of U.S. European Command, joined Matthias Imbar of i24 News France‘s “Defense” program to give his assessment of the strategic impact of Washington’s Operation Midnight Hammer campaign against Iran and where U.S. policy on Iran should go from here.