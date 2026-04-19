The Navy Sends in the Robots to Clear Hormuz of Mines

The U.S. military is using sea drones to help clear the Strait of Hormuz of mines that might be lurking there, in a quiet effort to ease Iran’s stranglehold on the waterway and begin reopening it to commercial shipping.

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“You can get a small channel in that area surveyed in days not weeks using Unmanned Underwater Vehicles,” said VADM (ret.) Kevin Donegan, a JINSA Generals & Admirals Program participant and former commander of the U.S. Fifth Fleet based in the Gulf.

After clearing one lane, he said, “Traffic can then begin to flow in this smaller channel that could be widened over time.”

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Read the full article in the Wall Street Journal.