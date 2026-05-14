The New Era of Air and Missile Defense

Modern air and missile defense is approaching a structural limit. The model that protected forces over the past two decades remains effective, but only within a narrower envelope than current threats demand. A new approach is required, built on fire-control-level integration, disaggregated survivable architectures, affordable magazine depth, and the integration of offensive action as the central element of defense.

These operational observations are reinforced by public analysis by the Jewish Institute for National Security (JINSA) of Israel’s June 2025 war, which documented significant interceptor drawdown, gaps in preparedness and coordination, and the decisive effect of offensive strikes on reducing the volume and intensity of follow-on attacks.

This combination of success and strain is not contradictory. It is the defining feature of modern air and missile defense. It shows that the current model works, but only up to a point. Beyond that point, it begins to fail. The proliferation of low-cost guided air and missile threats has accelerated this shift, as reflected in recent analysis of unmanned system proliferation and missile employment trends.

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The strongest counterargument to implementing Integrated Air Missile Defense 3.0 is that the architecture described here runs into institutional and political limits long before it runs into technical ones. That critique is legitimate. Sovereign reluctance to share data with neighbors, national engagement authority, classification and releasability rules, mismatched software baselines, and unclear command relationships have historically limited real integration even when partners shared a common picture. Recent coalition-defense writing by JINSA underscores that many models, tools, and data flows remain not releasable across partners, while U.S. Army writing on command relationships shows that air and missile defense effectiveness depends as much on authorities and area air defense plans as on hardware.

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Read the original article on War on the Rocks.