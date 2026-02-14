The Right Deal: Topple Iran

It is time for both Israel and America to get realistic. There is only one viable deal to be had: Israel gets its way on Iran. America gets its way on the West Bank and Gaza.

Iran is the existential danger, not Gaza or the West Bank. Neither Israel nor America can afford to let the regime in Tehran survive. But Israel can easily afford to accept the American terms on the West Bank and Gaza: no annexations, and a long half-peace with the PA and a Hamas-free authority in Gaza.

Netanyahu should hurry to offer President Trump the one good deal that he can accept: finish off Iran, and, in return, call off Israel’s defiance on Gaza and the West Bank.

“Finish off Iran” means regime change – the good wholesale regime change that America did so many times in the past, from 1776 to 1945. And it did it with great success, in all those years before the Leftwingers in our media and academia started drumming it into our heads that we should hate ourselves for it and never find the courage to do it right again.

…

How to finish off the Islamic Republic of Iran

Yoni Tobin of the Jewish Institute for National Security of America has just shown how to do it. So have many others earlier. We can summarize the matter simply:

There would be a disabling surprise opening strike on crucial regime facilities. America, with its superior capabilities, would probably conduct this strike. We would then unleash Israel to do the rest. The full service job, not just a jab.

Fortunately Israel is willing to pay the price to see it through for us. It knows its own neck is on the line. (So is ours, but we don’t feel it in the belly the way Israel does.) And it can carry it all the way through — through to the complete overthrow of the regime, and through to the investiture and stabilization of the pro-Western regime that a full 80% of the Iranian people have told pollsters that they want.

…