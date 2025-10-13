The Second Phase of the Gaza Deal is Where the Main Challenge Lies

A “perfect storm” of factors came together to enable the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire and hostage agreement, Maj. Gen. (ret.) Yaakov Amidror, former Israeli National Security Advisor, has stated in recent days. In the deal brokered by the Trump administration and several Arab countries, Hamas has agreed to release all 20 living Israeli hostages in exchange for a partial Israel Defense Forces withdrawal (Israel remains in control of 53% of Gaza) and an Israeli release of around 2,000 Palestinian security prisoners.

Amidror was speaking during an Oct. 9 virtual event hosted by the Washington D.C.-based Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA), where he is a distinguished fellow.

…

Read the full piece in JNS.