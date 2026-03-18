The Sum of All Fears for Lebanon

For many Lebanese, Israel’s actions have revived memories not just of 2025, but even 1982, when Israeli forces swept into Lebanon to crush Palestinian militants.

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Yaakov Amidror, a former national security advisor to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who is now a fellow at the JINSA think tank in Washington, said that while the current operation did not yet amount to a “full ground maneuver,” it was a “good preparation for such a decision in the future.”

“If Hezbollah doesn’t stop launching missiles and rockets into Israel, more ground forces will go in to push Hezbollah to the north, to deny its ability to launch anti-tank missiles into communities along the borders as it did in the last few weeks,” he said. “And it might be a preparation for a big ground operation in the future.”

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