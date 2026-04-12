The U.S. Sank One of Iran’s Navies. The Other Still Controls Hormuz.

The U.S. has destroyed most of Iran’s navy. But not the one Tehran uses to control the Strait of Hormuz.

The regular navy operated Iran’s big battleships largely for prestige and occasional long-range deployments. The paramilitary Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, on the other hand, has its own extensive fleet of more nimble boats designed to control the crucial waterway with missiles, mines and harassment of commercial ships—and they are much harder to reach.

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“Iran has lost 80% to 90% of its naval capacity,” said retired Vice Admiral Robert Harward, a former deputy commander of the U.S. Central Command and Iran Policy Project Advisor at the JINSA think tank. “The last 10% is the hardest part.”

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Read the full article in the Wall Street Journal.