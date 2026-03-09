The Upgraded F-22 Raptor Could Be the Best U.S. Air Force Fighter Ever

Is it possible to make the F-22 even more stealthy?

The Raptor has been flying for over 20 years, and there are efforts to upgrade it to make the aircraft even more radar-evasive. The idea is to create less drag, more lift, and extended range. Now, the fifth-generation fighter has new stealthy pylons.

This should improve how the airplane can sneak in, suppress enemy air defenses, dogfight better, and be an all-around more survivable jet in wartime.

“The F-22 is indeed the most air-to-air capable fighter in the world; nothing comes close to it in the air-to-air role,” said Lt. Gen. Joseph Guastella, a retired deputy chief of staff for operations at the U.S. Air Force Center for Operations.

During a February 26 presentation given by the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA), he described the F-22 deployment as “a very clear deterrent signal” that allows the Air Force to “negotiate with strength,” according to Fox News.

