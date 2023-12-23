The US Must Help Israel Deal with Hezbollah Before It’s Too Late

Israel has a festering problem on its northern border it cannot ignore, even as it continues operations in Gaza. Simultaneous with its operations to eliminate Hamas, the Iran-backed terrorists responsible for murdering 1,200 Israelis and kidnapping roughly 240 hostages on Oct. 7, Israel must also deter and prepare to fight an even more capable Iran-linked enemy in Lebanon: Hezbollah.

As Israel faces this “ring of fire” in its south and north, the United States can help stave off the Iranian regime and its proxies from launching a multi-front war and better ensure Israel can protect itself by rapidly re-arming it and signaling a strong military posture in the Middle East.

Lt. Gen. Thomas Bergeson, USAF (ret.) served as deputy commander of U.S. Central Command and was a participant on the Jewish Institute for National Security of America’s (JINSA) 2023 Generals and Admirals program. Ari Cicurel is the assistant director of foreign policy at JINSA. The views expressed here are solely those of the authors.