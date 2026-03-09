There is No U.S. Munitions Shortage: JINSA Fellow Gen (ret.) Charles Wald on NewsNation

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

JINSA Distinguished Fellow Gen Charles Wald, USAF (ret.), former Director of Strategic Planning and Policy for the U.S. Air Force, spoke with NewsNation about the current state of U.S. munitions and air defenses in the Iran war. Gen (ret.) Wald remarked that U.S. and Israeli air defenses have performed exceptionally well against Iran’s drones and missiles throughout the war.

Responding to claims of a U.S. munitions shortage, Gen (ret.) Wald stated that in his professional assesment, “we do have enough” munitions and interceptors. Gen (ret.) Wald added that “there is a huge amount” of weapons stockpiled in the NATO arsenal should U.S. forces need to draw from it.