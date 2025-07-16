This is How Iran Penetrated Israel’s Air Defenses During the War

Iran succeeded in improving its performance and penetrating Israeli air defenses during the recent “12-Day War” by adjusting its missile launch tactics and identifying weaknesses through “trial and error,” The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday, citing missile defense analysts who reviewed missile debris and open-source data.

According to experts, Tehran began launching more advanced, longer-range missiles from a “wider range of locations deep inside Iran.” The regime managed to better time their attacks and spread out targets across Israel—despite the fact that most of the missiles and drones were intercepted. “As the war went on, Iran fired fewer missiles, but its success rate rose,” the report noted, based on data analyzed by think tanks based in Israel and Washington.

…

In the first six days of the war, only 8% of Iranian missiles penetrated Israeli air defenses. But by the second half of the conflict, that rate had doubled to 16%, according to the Washington-based Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA).



…

JINSA’s analysis identified June 22—two days before the cease-fire—as Iran’s most successful strike, when 10 of 27 missiles launched struck targets in Israel. “The data suggests Iran successfully adapted ‘how, when, and what’ to fire,” said Ari Cicurel, JINSA’s associate director of foreign policy.

…

Read the full piece in Ynetnews.