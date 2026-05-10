Trump-Backed Board of Peace, Israel ‘Will Take Action’ if Hamas Remains Out of Compliance: Netanyahu Advisor

Michael Eisenberg, a top advisor to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, says Israel and the newly-created Board of Peace will “take action” against Hamas if it does not comply with the peace terms it agreed to.

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On the nuclear issue, former Israeli National Security Advisor Yaakov Amidror said Israel’s position remains uncompromising

“Weaponized uranium must leave Iran,” Amidror said. “The Iranians must not be allowed to enrich uranium.”

Alongside the nuclear issue, Israeli analysts say Iran’s ballistic missile program has become equally central to Israel’s security concerns.

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