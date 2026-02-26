Trump Builds Case For War With Iran Ahead of Pivotal Talks

President Trump used Tuesday’s State of the Union address to touch on the myriad reasons why an attack on Iran might be justified, from the regime’s history of attacks on Americans to its violent suppression at home, alleged nuclear ambitions and plans to build a missile that could reach America.

The speech amplified warnings coming from the administration as it seeks to justify America’s massive military buildup in the region. But even Trump’s supporters say he could be making a stronger case for urgent action against the longtime foe.

…

“I think there’s a lot of justification for action, I’m not sure he’s verbalizing all of it,” said Michael Makovsky, president and CEO of the Jewish Institute for National Security of America, which wants the U.S. to pursue regime change in Tehran.

“I think he could do a better job of explaining all the reasons he should proceed with the strike if that becomes necessary.”

…

