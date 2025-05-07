Back

Trump Ditched Israel With Surprise Houthi Truce. That Doesn’t Bode Well on Iran.

Times of Israel - Wednesday, May 7, 2025 by Lazar Berman and |
The Israeli Air Force struck Houthi-controlled infrastructure on Tuesday as its planes flattened the airport in Sanaa, a day after Israeli jets pounded the port city of Hodeida.

Then, US President Donald Trump dropped his own bombshell.

Without coordinating with Israel or other allies, he announced during a White House meeting that the Houthis had agreed to stop attacking shipping lanes in the Red Sea, and said that the US would halt its attacks on the Iran-backed group.

The Houthis, meanwhile, declared they would keep hitting Israel. As if to emphasize the point, a drone believed to have been launched from Yemen flew toward Israel early Wednesday before being intercepted by the IAF.

If the agreement holds — and that is an extremely uncertain proposition — Israel, it seems, is on its own in the fight against the Houthis.

“President Trump’s decision to halt attacks against the Houthis effectively leaves Israel alone in the campaign against the Yemeni terrorist organization,” said Danny Citrinowicz, research fellow at the Institute for National Security Studies.

“It is a further indication and reminder that the administration is working to realize its interests even if these do not coincide with the interests of the Israeli government.”

Worryingly, Trump didn’t even mention the Houthis’ attacks on Israel, two days after one of their ballistic missiles struck Ben Gurion Airport, injuring several civilians and causing massive economic damage as most foreign carriers canceled their flights to the country for days and in some cases weeks.

