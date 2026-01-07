Trump Embraces U.S. Intervention in Venezuela, Opens Door to Broader Latin America Push

President Donald Trump has adopted an interventionist posture to justify toppling dictator Nicolás Maduro’s regime in Venezuela and has signaled he’ll take the same approach with other Latin American countries next as his administration seeks to assert dominance in the Western Hemisphere.

Interventionism is a foreign policy approach by which one country intervenes in another state’s affairs. The U.S. has engaged in several interventions abroad, including launching an invasion of Iraq in 2003 that led to the toppling of Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein’s regime.

…

Retired Vice Adm. Robert Harward, a Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA) 2022 General and Admirals Program participant and a member of JINSA’s Iran Policy Project, said Trump’s actions in Venezuela are on the same page as the president’s “America First” agenda.

That means holding other nations who mistreat their people accountable for their own benefit and for the benefit of the American people, he said.

“They’re clearly aligned. This is exactly what he’s talked about. … This is an accountability for them,” Harward said.

…