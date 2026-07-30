Trump Faces Escalation Conundrum as Iran War Flares Once Again

After another night of massive strikes on Iran, the US is once again facing a conundrum: escalate the conflict in retaliation for Iran’s attacks on US assets, or focus on restocking strained munitions and calming turmoil in global energy markets.

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“I’m skeptical that further escalation has a high chance of achieving US objectives in Hormuz, which for better or worse has become the war’s new center of gravity,” said John Hannah, an analyst at the Jewish Institute for National Security of America, a typically hawkish research organization. “Certainly not at a cost that Trump, the American people, or the world economy are prepared to pay.”

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