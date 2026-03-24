Trump Has Options to Invade Iran

JINSA Generals and Admirals Program Participant GEN Joseph Votel, USA (ret.) outlined a potential U.S. operation to seize Kharg Island in a recent Newsweek article:

“Not only do we have to get troops to that location, but we have to protect them,” Votel said. “So, we have got to provide air cover. We have got to sustain them. So, we have got to have kind of a lifeline of supplies and stuff that are going into them, and then we’ve got to dedicate the resources to prevent Iran from coming after them.”

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Read the full article in Newsweek.