Trump Launches Phase 2 of Gaza Peace Plan — But Hamas Disarmament Remains the Real Test

President Donald Trump’s administration formally launched the second phase of its plan to end the war between Israel and Hamas this week, shifting from a ceasefire framework toward a post-ceasefire political and security phase for Gaza. The announcement immediately raised a central question that now dominates expert analysis: who will actually disarm Hamas.

U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff announced Wednesday that phase two is underway, describing it as a transition “from ceasefire to demilitarization, technocratic governance and reconstruction.” He warned that Hamas must fully comply with its obligations under the deal, including the immediate return of the final deceased Israeli hostage.

Jonathan Ruhe, a fellow for American Strategy at the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA), argued that phase two presents a detailed reconstruction framework but avoids the most politically difficult decision.

“The peace plan offers a detailed framework for rebuilding Gaza and promoting better governance,” Ruhe said. “But it’s silent on the ‘who’ and ‘how’ of disarming Hamas.”

“As long as Hamas can interrupt aid distribution, intimidate and kill Gazans who want a better future, and threaten renewed war with Israel, international investment in reconstruction and reform will be near zero,” he said.

While Trump’s plan calls for Hamas to disarm voluntarily, Ruhe also said Hamas has little reason to do so. “Hamas refuses because it thinks it won the war,” he said. “Now there is an urgent need to decide who will disarm Hamas forcefully.”

Ruhe noted that a U.N. Security Council resolution authorizes an International Stabilization Force to disarm Hamas, but he said no country has been willing to put troops in that role. Instead, he said the Trump plan outlines a more limited mission for international forces, focused on guarding aid sites and preventing Hamas resupply.

“Trump and Netanyahu both said Israel might have to disarm Hamas,” Ruhe said. “But the IDF ground forces need to rest and refit after two years of grueling combat, and a major offensive risks blowing up the international coalition needed for phase two.”

He suggested that well-vetted private military contractors, overseen by U.S. security officials rather than U.S. Central Command, could play a role, though he acknowledged such a move would involve “hard fighting.”

Despite diplomatic momentum, analysts interviewed by Fox News Digital cautioned that time may be working against the plan. “The status quo favors Hamas as it continues tightening its grip over its half of Gaza,” Ruhe said. “Announcing the Board of Peace serves important diplomatic purposes, but it won’t mean much on the ground unless and until Hamas is disarmed.”