Trump More Likely To Continue Game of Chicken With Iran Than To Attack

Despite leaked reports about top US military officials briefing President Donald Trump on new escalatory and potentially imminent military options against Iran, the current game of chicken will continue for the near future, Israeli and American sources have indicated to The Jerusalem Post.

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Nevertheless, Trump may reach that stage at some point.

There are additional options, former CENTCOM commander Gen. Kenneth “Frank” McKenzie Jr. told the Post in an interview on April 9.

“Maybe we don’t need to put people on the shore and do not need to occupy” the Straits, he said. “We can just make it impossible on those islands” for Iran to operate.

The US could “control those islands by fire,” McKenzie said. “If the Iranians show up on the island, we kill them. We do intrusive overhead monitoring or carry out temporary raids. We go onto the land to destroy a missile launch site” or other threat, but then leave, and American troops would be less vulnerable to ambushes, compared with leaving a stagnant occupying force in place.

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Read the full article at the Jerusalem Post.