Trump, Netanyahu Hold Testy Call Over Iran

President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a contentious call Tuesday evening, people familiar with the matter said, with Netanyahu railing against a pact to end the war with Iran and Trump defending the diplomatic process.

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“If the Americans achieve an agreement in which all enriched uranium is exported and the facilities enriching uranium are dismantled, from an Israeli point of view, it’s a good agreement,” said Yaakov Amidror, a former Israeli national security adviser who is now a fellow at the Washington-based Jewish Institute for National Security of America. “If it is a bad agreement, Israel will do whatever it can to prevent its implementation.”

Read the original article in the Wall Street Journal.