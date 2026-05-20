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Trump, Netanyahu Hold Testy Call Over Iran

Wall Street Journal - Wednesday, May 20, 2026 by Alexander Ward and |
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President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a contentious call Tuesday evening, people familiar with the matter said, with Netanyahu railing against a pact to end the war with Iran and Trump defending the diplomatic process.

“If the Americans achieve an agreement in which all enriched uranium is exported and the facilities enriching uranium are dismantled, from an Israeli point of view, it’s a good agreement,” said Yaakov Amidror, a former Israeli national security adviser who is now a fellow at the Washington-based Jewish Institute for National Security of America. “If it is a bad agreement, Israel will do whatever it can to prevent its implementation.”

Read the original article in the Wall Street Journal.