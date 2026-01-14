Trump Signals He’ll Hold off Another Attack on Iran for Now

President Donald Trump indicated that he might hold off on attacking Iran for now after saying he was reassured by sources “on the other side” that the government in Tehran would stop killing people involved in widespread protests.

“We’ve been told that the killing in Iran is stopping — it’s stopped,” Trump told reporters Wednesday in the Oval Office. He said he’d been “informed by very important sources on the other side” about the decision not to proceed with the killings, and that he would be “very upset” if the crackdown continued.

Asked if military action was off the table, Trump said he would “watch it” and “see what the process is.”

Outside groups that have condemned the government crackdown in Iran have pressured Trump to intervene.