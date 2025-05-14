Trump Visits Qatar as Country’s Jet Offer Puts Spotlight on Nation’s Growing Influence in Washington

The deepening U.S. relationship with Qatar is drawing fresh scrutiny this week as President Donald Trump began a Middle East tour amid reports that he may accept a free jet from the Qatari royal family to replace his current plane as Air Force One.

The prospect has drawn bipartisan pushback, which Trump has met with indifference.

“Qatar is not, in my opinion, a great ally. I mean, they support Hamas. So what I’m worried about is the safety of the president,” Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., told reporters on Tuesday.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., told Fox News, “I think it’s not worth the appearance of impropriety.”

“[The Qataris] said to me, ‘we would like to, in effect, we would like to make a gift. You’ve done so many things. and we’d like to make you a gift to the Defense Department,’ which is where it’s going. and I said, ‘Well, that’s nice.’ Now, some people say, ‘Oh, you shouldn’t accept gifts for the country.’ My attitude is, why wouldn’t I accept the gift? We’re giving to everybody else, why wouldn’t I accept a gift?” Trump explained to Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Tuesdsay.

U.S. relations with Doha have come a long way since 2017, when Trump accused Qatar of harboring terrorism: “The nation of Qatar, unfortunately, has historically been a funder of terrorism at a very high level,” Trump said at the time.

From there, Qatar became a major non-NATO ally to the U.S. in 2022 under President Biden and is home to Al Udeid Air Base, one of the U.S.’ largest Middle East bases and a key hub for U.S. Central Command operations.

Qatar has been at the forefront of peace and hostage negotiations, especially in the war between Israel and Hamas. An Israeli delegation traveled to Doha on Tuesday to hash out a potential agreement on a hostage exchange and ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

“Qatar is an indispensable security and energy partner to the United States. It’s a strategic partnership that has grown stronger and more expansive over time,” Ali Al-Ansari, media attaché at the Qatari embassy, told Fox News Digital. “His highness the Amir and President Trump have a longstanding relationship over many years, and both leaders have the shared goals of peace, security and stability.”