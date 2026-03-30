Trump Weighs Military Operation to Extract Iran’s Uranium

President Trump is weighing a military operation to extract nearly 1,000 pounds of uranium from Iran, according to U.S. officials, a complex and risky mission that would likely put American forces inside the country for days or longer.

Trump hasn’t made a decision on whether to give the order, the officials said, adding that he is considering the danger to U.S. troops. But the president remains generally open to the idea, according to the officials, because it could help accomplish his central goal of preventing Iran from ever making a nuclear weapon.

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“This is not a quick in and out kind of deal,” said retired Gen. Joseph Votel, the former commander of U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command.

U.S. troops could avoid such a dangerous operation if Iran agreed to hand over its uranium as part of a peace settlement.

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