Trump Would Accept 20-Year Uranium Enrichment Ban for Iran

President Donald Trump revealed on Friday that a 20-year moratorium on Iran’s nuclear program would be sufficient for him on that portion of a possible agreement to end the war.

The president’s acknowledgement on Air Force One following his trip to China appears to suggest a shift in his thinking, given he has repeatedly said they must agree to completely and permanently dismantle its nuclear program.

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Former U.S. Central Command commander, Gen. Joseph Votel, told the Washington Examiner that senior leaders could “put together a military operation that could go in and” retrieve it, but it’s “a lot of resources, it’s a lot of risk, it’s a lot of time to get in and do that, and it’s a pretty significant undertaking.”

Votel believes it’s “more likely” that the administration is considering “a solution where the U.S. military may be supporting civilian agencies,” like the International Atomic Energy Agency.

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Read the original article on the Washington Examiner.