Back

Trump Would Accept 20-Year Uranium Enrichment Ban for Iran

The Washington Examiner - Friday, May 15, 2026 by Mike Brest and |
Share:

President Donald Trump revealed on Friday that a 20-year moratorium on Iran’s nuclear program would be sufficient for him on that portion of a possible agreement to end the war.

The president’s acknowledgement on Air Force One following his trip to China appears to suggest a shift in his thinking, given he has repeatedly said they must agree to completely and permanently dismantle its nuclear program.

Former U.S. Central Command commander, Gen. Joseph Votel, told the Washington Examiner that senior leaders could “put together a military operation that could go in and” retrieve it, but it’s “a lot of resources, it’s a lot of risk, it’s a lot of time to get in and do that, and it’s a pretty significant undertaking.”

Votel believes it’s “more likely” that the administration is considering “a solution where the U.S. military may be supporting civilian agencies,” like the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Read the original article on the Washington Examiner.